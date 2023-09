PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Fritsche Anderson Realty Partners has arranged the sale of a 68,000-square-foot industrial park in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The property comprises five buildings on a 7.6-acre site. Brandon Wuntch and Drew Altmann of Fritsche Anderson represented the seller, an entity doing business as Halik 35 LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Houston-based Baywater Capital.