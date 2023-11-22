Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Fritsche Anderson Negotiates Sale of 84,000 SF Office Building in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Fritsche Anderson Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of an 84,000-square-foot office building that sits on a 4.8-acre site at 509 N. Sam Houston Parkway E in North Houston. According to LoopNet, the building rises six stories and was originally constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2021. Brandon Wuntch, Drew Altmann and Jim McGonigle of Fritsche Anderson represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

