Fromm International Signs 72,745 SF Industrial Lease in Algonquin, Illinois

ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Fromm International LLC has signed a 72,745-square-foot industrial lease at Algonquin Corporate Center in the Chicago suburb of Algonquin. The manufacturer of professional salon tools and accessories is relocating its national distribution operations from the O’Hare submarket. Adam Marshall and Mark Deady of Newmark represented the tenant, with Newmark’s Cooper Weisman and Dylan Weisman providing strategic support. Mike Sedjo and John Hamilton of CBRE and Ben Dickey of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, NorthPoint Development. Fromm International will occupy space within Building 1 of the five-building, 1.7 million-square-foot campus. Constructed in 2022, the facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 130-foot truck courts, ESFR sprinkler systems and spec office space.