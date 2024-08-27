Frontage Laboratories Inks 46,300 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, PA. — Locally based pharmaceutical development company Frontage Laboratories has inked a 46,300-square-foot life sciences lease expansion in Exton, a western suburb of Philadelphia. Frontage Labs joins Switzerland-based Fruh Packaging to bring occupancy of the new, 113,000-square-foot building at 240 Sierra Drive to 100 percent. Frontage’s total footprint in Exton now spans about 200,000 square feet, and the expansion is expected to create about 100 new employment opportunities. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.