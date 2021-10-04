REBusinessOnline

Frontier Cos. Breaks Ground on New Retail Development in Fort Pierce, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — Miami-based Frontier Cos. has broken ground on a new retail development located in Fort Pierce.

Located 5000 Okeechobee Road, the 10,750-square-foot retail center will include a 3,750-square-foot Aspen Dental, a 3,500-square-foot CareNow urgent care clinic and another 3,500-square-foot space for a future tenant. The plaza is being built on a 1.6-acre lot and will include 87 parking spaces. A Cowboys BBQ & Steak restaurant previously occupied the development site.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews