Frontier Cos. Breaks Ground on New Retail Development in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — Miami-based Frontier Cos. has broken ground on a new retail development located in Fort Pierce.

Located 5000 Okeechobee Road, the 10,750-square-foot retail center will include a 3,750-square-foot Aspen Dental, a 3,500-square-foot CareNow urgent care clinic and another 3,500-square-foot space for a future tenant. The plaza is being built on a 1.6-acre lot and will include 87 parking spaces. A Cowboys BBQ & Steak restaurant previously occupied the development site.