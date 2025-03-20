Frontline Development, Woda Cooper Break Ground on $17.6M Affordable Housing Community in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Frontline Development Group LLC and Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. have broken ground on Gordon Crossing, a 54-unit affordable housing development that will provide housing options for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income in Cleveland. The $17.6 million project is backed by a combination of public and private funding.

Located at the convergence of Hough and University Circle, Gordon Crossing sits at the heart of two neighborhoods. Hough is known for its revitalization, home to generations of families and a growing wave of investment. University Circle is a hub of institutions such as hospitals, universities and cultural anchors.

The four-story development will feature 42 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to a community room with kitchenette, onsite management office, parcel room and outdoor spaces.

Projected rents range from $362 to $1,699, depending on household income and unit size. The development is expected to house a diverse mix of residents, including caregivers, educators, hospitality and retail workers, civil servants and others.

Gordon Crossing is supported by an equity investment from RBC Capital, utilizing housing tax credits allocated by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA). Lenders include Dollar Bank, CF Bank, the City of Cleveland, the Ohio Affordable Housing Foundation and OHFA Housing Development Loan program. Additional financing for select units comes from West Union Bank and Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority also provided support, and both the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority and the City of Cleveland contributed through tax incentives.

The project team includes architect PCI Design Group, civil engineer Environmental Design Group and sustainability consultant Sol Design + Consulting. Woda Construction Inc. will serve as general contractor, and Woda Cooper’s management division will oversee property management.