Frontrunner Bus Group Signs 88,000 SF Industrial Lease in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, MASS. — Frontrunner Bus Group has signed an 88,000-square-foot industrial lease in Billerica, a northern suburb of Boston. The provider of bussing services plans to relocate its headquarters to the 136,421-square-foot building at 23 Esquire Road, which includes 20,000 square feet of office space. Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Dan Driscoll, Greg Klemmer, Tim Brodigan, Anne Coe and Will Torrence of Colliers represented the landlord, a partnership between two local real estate companies, Marcus Partners and Rhino Capital Advisors.