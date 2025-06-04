FrostPoint Capital Acquires 33,455 SF Retail Center in High Point, North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — FrostPoint Capital, a privately held real estate investment and management firm based in West Palm Beach, Fla., has purchased a 33,455-square-foot retail center in High Point, a city in North Carolina’s Triad region. Berkeley Capital Advisors brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The unanchored shopping center is located at 1800 N. Main St., about a mile west of High Point University. FrostPoint Capital is planning an extensive redevelopment that will pay tribute to the site’s former occupant, Lyles Chevrolet. This transaction marks FrostPoint Capital’s 14th acquisition in the Southeast and first in North Carolina.