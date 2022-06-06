REBusinessOnline

FrostPoint Capital Acquires Bridgewater Commons Shopping Center in Orlando for $9.9M

Winn-Dixie anchors the 62,460-square-foot Bridgewater Commons shopping center in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — FrostPoint Capital has purchased Bridgewater Commons, a shopping center in Orlando, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based HS Capital for $9.9 million.

Winn-Dixie anchors the 62,460-square-foot retail center, which is shadow-anchored by a CVS/pharmacy outparcel that was not part of the transaction. Other tenants include Subway, Avalon Dance Studio, Two Guys Pizzeria, Amigos Barbershop, New Shang Hai Restaurant, Winn-Dixie Liquors and Greenberg Dental.

Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the West Palm Beach, Fla.-based buyer in the deal.

