FrostPoint Capital Purchases Unanchored Retail Center in Cumming, Georgia for $4.4M

CUMMING, GA. — FrostPoint Capital has purchased Coal Mountain Shops, an unanchored retail center located at 3560 Browns Bridge Road in Cumming, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The 15,600-square-foot property will serve as the gateway to Coal Mountain Town Center, a 140-acre mixed-use development under construction by Toll Brothers and Forsyth County.

Conor Sweeney of Foundry Commercial represented both the buyer and seller in the $4.4 million transaction. FrostPoint Capital plans to reposition and expand the property in the near future.