REBusinessOnline

Frozen Assets Signs 86,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The property is located at 4220 S. Kildare Ave.

CHICAGO — Frozen Assets has signed an 86,000-square-foot cold storage lease in Chicago. The property is located at 4220 S. Kildare Ave. Frozen Assets, a Chicago-based cold storage and logistics provider, is slated to occupy the space beginning in May. Steven Livaditis of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was undisclosed. With the new lease, Frozen Assets will maintain the largest freezer footprint in Chicago, according to CBRE.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  