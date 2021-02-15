Frozen Assets Signs 86,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — Frozen Assets has signed an 86,000-square-foot cold storage lease in Chicago. The property is located at 4220 S. Kildare Ave. Frozen Assets, a Chicago-based cold storage and logistics provider, is slated to occupy the space beginning in May. Steven Livaditis of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was undisclosed. With the new lease, Frozen Assets will maintain the largest freezer footprint in Chicago, according to CBRE.