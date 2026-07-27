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Logistics Center at Southwest Ranches is a planned 300,000-square-foot industrial facility in South Florida’s Broward County.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

FRP Acquires 24 Acres in Broward County, Plans 300,000 SF Logistics Development  

by Abby Cox

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. — FRP Development Corp. has acquired 24 acres in Southwest Ranches, a town in South Florida’s Broward County. FRP plans to develop Logistics Center at Southwest Ranches, a planned 300,000-square-foot industrial facility, at the site. The project is expected to include 36-foot clear heights, dock-high loading, expansive truck courts, trailer parking and flexible configurations, and will be designed to serve logistics, manufacturing and regional distribution users. Completion of the development is anticipated for 2028. Further details of the timeline were not disclosed.

Tenants at Logistics Center at Southwest Ranches will have nearby access to Port Everglades, Port Miami, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the Florida East Coast Railway’s intermodal network.

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