FRP Development Completes 200,000 SF Industrial Facility in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — FRP Development Corp. has completed the first phase of Logistics Center at Delray, a 40-acre industrial park underway in west Delray Beach. Situated along Route U.S. 441 in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Phase I of the park comprises a 200,000-square-foot facility with 36-foot ceiling heights, 215 parking spaces and 45 dock doors.

Christopher Thomson, Matthew McAllister and Eric Cantor of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the leasing assignment for the facility, which is divisible to 30,000 square feet. FRP Development is developing the park in partnership with PCCP LLC. At full build-out, Logistics Center at Delray will span three buildings totaling approximately 600,000 square feet.