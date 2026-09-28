FRP Development Delivers 170,800 SF Industrial Project in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — FRP Development Corp., a subsidiary of FRP Holdings (NYSE: FRPH) has delivered Logistics Center at Hamilton, a 170,800-square-foot industrial project in Central New Jersey. The site spans 15 acres at the intersection of I-195 and Route 130, and the building features a clear height of 36 feet, 27 dock-high loading doors, two drive-in doors, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 185 cars and 27 trailers. FRP developed the project in a joint venture with global real estate manager DWS. KBC Advisors is the leasing agent.