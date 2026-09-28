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Logistics-Center-at-Hamilton
Logistics Center at Hamilton marks FRP Development's first completed project in New Jersey.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

FRP Development Delivers 170,800 SF Industrial Project in Hamilton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HAMILTON, N.J. — FRP Development Corp., a subsidiary of FRP Holdings (NYSE: FRPH) has delivered Logistics Center at Hamilton, a 170,800-square-foot industrial project in Central New Jersey. The site spans 15 acres at the intersection of I-195 and Route 130, and the building features a clear height of 36 feet, 27 dock-high loading doors, two drive-in doors, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 185 cars and 27 trailers. FRP developed the project in a joint venture with global real estate manager DWS. KBC Advisors is the leasing agent.

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