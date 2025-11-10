Monday, November 10, 2025
FRP Holdings Buys 140,031 SF Warehouse in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH), an investment firm with offices in Baltimore and Jacksonville, has purchased a 140,031-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Logistics Center at Parsippany is a newly built facility that sits on a 10.5-acre site. Altman, a South Florida-based investment firm formerly known as BBX Capital, developed the property, and FRP Holdings acquired the asset as part of a larger portfolio deal encompassing Altman’s entire development pipeline. The sales price was not disclosed.

