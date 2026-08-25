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Phase I of the new mixed-use development in Estero, Fla., will feature 296 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseMultifamilySoutheast

FRP, Woodfield Begin Vertical Construction on Mixed-Use Development in Southwest Florida

by John Nelson

ESTERO, FLA. — FRP Development Corp. and Woodfield Development have begun vertical construction on a mixed-use development underway in Estero, an incorporated village in Southwest Florida’s Lee County. Phase I of the development will include 296 apartments in three- and four-story residential buildings, as well as 30,000 square feet of retail space and amenities including a resort-style pool, gaming lounge, coworking facilities, fitness center and a sky lounge.

The co-developers expect tenants to begin moving in by third-quarter 2027. Additionally, FRP and Woodfield recently secured an $81.5 million construction loan from Santander Bank for the yet-to-be-named development.

Located at 23281 Lyden Drive, the development will offer 600 apartments, 80,000 square feet of retail space, 20,000 square feet of offices and a boutique 190-room hotel at full completion. The design-build team includes Brooks & Freud (general contractor), Humphreys & Partners Architects (architect) and ID & Design International (interior designer).

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