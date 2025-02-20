FS Investments Signs 117,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — FS Investments has signed a 117,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in Philadelphia. The locally based alternative asset manager will relocate and expand from an 80,000-square-foot space at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where it has been a tenant since 2015, to the mixed-use building at 3025 JFK Blvd. Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented FS Investments in the negotiations for the 16-year lease. The landlord, locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust, was self-represented.