3025-JFK-Blvd.-Philadelphia
The building at 3025 JFK Blvd. in Philadelphia's Schuylkill Yards development also houses a 326-unit apartment complex known as Avira.
FS Investments Signs 117,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — FS Investments has signed a 117,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in Philadelphia. The locally based alternative asset manager will relocate and expand from an 80,000-square-foot space at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where it has been a tenant since 2015, to the mixed-use building at 3025 JFK Blvd. Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented FS Investments in the negotiations for the 16-year lease. The landlord, locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust, was self-represented.

