FSL to Move Headquarters to 75,000 SF Office at Crown Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Fidelity Security Life Insurance Co. (FSL) has unveiled plans to move its headquarters to Crown Center in Kansas City. FSL and its affiliate, Forrest T. Jones & Co., will occupy three-and-a-half floors and about 75,000 square feet at the 14-story office building at 2600 Grand Blvd. The Kansas City-based specialty insurance company will relocate from its current office one mile away at 3130 Broadway Blvd., a six-story building that it has occupied since 1969. FSL expects to take occupancy of its new office by January 2026 upon completion of a new design and renovation of the space. Nearly 340 employees will occupy the office.

FSL has expanded in recent years with the formation of Fidelity Security Life Insurance Co. of New York and Fidelity Security Assurance Co. (FSAC), a property and casualty insurer. FSAC is licensed in 33 states, eyeing nationwide licensure in the coming years. These developments have made it the right time to move offices, according to Brad Jones, FSL vice chairman.

Crown Center is an 85-acre complex that serves as the international headquarters of Hallmark Cards and offers more than 1.2 million square feet of office space across four buildings. Crown Center is also home to the SEA LIFE Aquarium Kansas City, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Sheraton Kansas City, The Westin Kansas City and various retail spaces.