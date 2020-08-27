REBusinessOnline

FTI Consulting Signs 120,720 SF Office Lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — FTI Consulting Inc., a publicly traded global advisory firm, has signed a 120,720-square-foot office lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The company will occupy the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the 1.6 million-square-foot building as its New York City headquarters. Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Cynthia Wasserberger, Diana Biasotti and Jeffrey Sussman of JLL represented the landlord, Edward J. Minskoff Equities Inc., in the lease negotiations. Connor Faught, Brian Given, Sheena Gohil, Robert Gallucci and Jim Southard of Colliers International, along with in-house representatives Daniel Johnson and Chuck Cerria Jr., represented FTI Consulting.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  