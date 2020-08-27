FTI Consulting Signs 120,720 SF Office Lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — FTI Consulting Inc., a publicly traded global advisory firm, has signed a 120,720-square-foot office lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The company will occupy the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the 1.6 million-square-foot building as its New York City headquarters. Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Cynthia Wasserberger, Diana Biasotti and Jeffrey Sussman of JLL represented the landlord, Edward J. Minskoff Equities Inc., in the lease negotiations. Connor Faught, Brian Given, Sheena Gohil, Robert Gallucci and Jim Southard of Colliers International, along with in-house representatives Daniel Johnson and Chuck Cerria Jr., represented FTI Consulting.