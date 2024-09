BOSTON — FTI Consulting has signed a 21,910-square-foot office lease renewal in downtown Boston. The global economic and business advisory firm will remain on the ninth floor at 200 State Street, a 16-story building that is 94 percent leased. Connor Faught of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tim Bianchi, Deb Gould, and Bill Anderson, also with Newmark, represented the landlord, Carr Properties.