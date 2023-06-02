Friday, June 2, 2023
Pictured is one of the remodeled kitchens at Fairway Village, an affordable housing complex in Dallas. The property totals 250 units and was built in 1969.
FTK Completes $19M Rehabilitation of Fairway Village Apartments in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — FTK Construction Services has completed the $19 million rehabilitation of Fairway Village Apartments, a 250-unit affordable housing complex in Dallas that was originally built in 1969. Benton Design Group served as the project architect, and KeyBank provided construction financing. A partnership between Denver-based investment firm Monroe Group and Steele Properties owns Fairway Village. Exterior renovations included new roofs, paint, parking lot pavement, sidewalks and perimeter fencing. Infrastructural upgrades targeted the heating and air conditioning systems, as well as the plumbing and electrical systems. Interior improvements involved updating kitchens with new appliances, cabinets and countertops; enhancing bathrooms with new vanities, toilets and tub surrounds; and adding new flooring, interior doors, windows and fixtures. Lastly, the project team delivered a new community building with a kitchen, computer lab, playground and pavilion and also renovated the leasing and management office.

