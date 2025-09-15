Monday, September 15, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

FTK Construction Begins Renovation of 90-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Beaumont, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — FTK Construction Services has begun the renovation of Seville Apartments, a 90-unit affordable housing complex in Beaumont that was built in 1980. The renovation will upgrade flooring, paint, appliances, countertops, cabinets and bathrooms in unit interiors; other updates will apply to roofing, HVAC systems and amenity spaces. The rehabilitation will also ensure the preservation of the property’s affordability status. Benton Design Group is the architect for the project, which is expected to last about 12 months. Denver-based Steele Properties owns Seville Apartments.

