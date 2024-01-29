Monday, January 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

FTK Construction Completes $12.4M Renovation of Affordable Housing Complex in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — FTK Construction Services has completed $12.4 million in renovations at The Park at Kirkstall, a 240-unit affordable housing complex in North Houston. Updates to the property included enhancements to flooring, appliances, countertops, doors and cabinet hardware, as well as bathroom and light fixtures. The property’s roofing and HVAC systems were also upgraded, and the project team added a new playground and grilling patio. Benton Design Group served as the project architect. Blue Ridge Atlantic owns the building, income restrictions within which were not disclosed.

You may also like

Fein to Develop 326-Unit Multifamily Project in North...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 426-Unit Self-Storage...

BridgeCore Provides Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in...

TCA Architects, Mercy Housing Complete Affordable Seniors Housing...

Whole Foods Market to Open 47,327 SF Location...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers $5.1M Sale...

Innovo Property Group Nears Completion of 220,000 SF...