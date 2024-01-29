FTK Construction Completes $12.4M Renovation of Affordable Housing Complex in North Houston

HOUSTON — FTK Construction Services has completed $12.4 million in renovations at The Park at Kirkstall, a 240-unit affordable housing complex in North Houston. Updates to the property included enhancements to flooring, appliances, countertops, doors and cabinet hardware, as well as bathroom and light fixtures. The property’s roofing and HVAC systems were also upgraded, and the project team added a new playground and grilling patio. Benton Design Group served as the project architect. Blue Ridge Atlantic owns the building, income restrictions within which were not disclosed.