FTK Construction Launches $12.6M Renovation of South Houston Apartment Complex

HOUSTON — FTK Construction Services has launched a $12.6 million renovation of Brookside Gardens Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing complex in South Houston that was built in 2006. Interior renovations will include new paint, flooring, door hardware, plumbing fixtures, light fixtures and HVAC systems. Exterior renovations will include upgraded walkways, parking areas, lighting, signage and roofs on all buildings. DevCo Residential Group owns the three-story building, income restrictions within which were not disclosed. KeyBank provided construction financing.