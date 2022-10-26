Fuller Realty Interests Buys 189,390 SF Office Complex in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based investment firm Fuller Realty Interests has purchased Parkway Plaza, a 189,390-square-foot office complex located adjacent to San Antonio International Airport. The complex comprises five single-story buildings that were constructed between 1999 and 2002. Bryan Leonard of Northmarq arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through a regional bank on behalf of Fuller Realty Interests. The seller was not disclosed.
