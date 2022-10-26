REBusinessOnline

Fuller Realty Interests Buys 189,390 SF Office Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Parkway Plaza in San Antonio totals 189,390 square feet across five buildings.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based investment firm Fuller Realty Interests has purchased Parkway Plaza, a 189,390-square-foot office complex located adjacent to San Antonio International Airport. The complex comprises five single-story buildings that were constructed between 1999 and 2002. Bryan Leonard of Northmarq arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through a regional bank on behalf of Fuller Realty Interests. The seller was not disclosed.

