Fullerton Properties Divests of 106,892 SF Chandler Business Center in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Office, Western

Chandler Business Center in Chandler, Ariz., features 106,892 square feet of industrial/flex space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Fullerton Properties has completed the sale of Chandler Business Center, multi-tenant industrial/flex property in Chandler. Portland, Ore.-based ScanlanKemperBard acquired the asset for $19.1 million, or $178.68 per square foot.

Situated on 10.6 acres at 6150 W. Chandler Blvd., the 106,892-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale.

Commercial Properties/CORFAC International’s Leroy Breinholt, Cori Sposi and David Bean represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.