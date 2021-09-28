Fullerton Properties Divests of 106,892 SF Chandler Business Center in Arizona
CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Fullerton Properties has completed the sale of Chandler Business Center, multi-tenant industrial/flex property in Chandler. Portland, Ore.-based ScanlanKemperBard acquired the asset for $19.1 million, or $178.68 per square foot.
Situated on 10.6 acres at 6150 W. Chandler Blvd., the 106,892-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale.
Commercial Properties/CORFAC International’s Leroy Breinholt, Cori Sposi and David Bean represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.
