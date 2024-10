CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Fullerton Properties has sold Atrium Crest, a 107,529-square-foot office building in Clear Lake, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The building was most recently renovated in 2004 and was 79 percent leased at the time of sale. Marty Hogan of JLL represented Fullerton Properties in the transaction. Patrick Hill of Colliers represented the undisclosed buyer.