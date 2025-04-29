Tuesday, April 29, 2025
A Class A self-storage operator will manage Montvale Self Storage, a new facility in Northern New Jersey that will add 129,889 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space across 989 units to the local supply.
Fulton Bank Provides $14.9M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Project in Montvale, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MONTVALE, N.J. — Fulton Bank has provided a $14.9 million construction loan for a 989-unit self-storage project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Montvale. The three-acre site at 21 Phillips Parkway currently houses an 18,500-square-foot office building that will be demolished to accommodate the new climate-controlled facility. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and John Cumming of JLL arranged the loan, which carries a 42-month term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the developer, a partnership between Claremont Development, March Development and Battery Global Advisors.

