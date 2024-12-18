Wednesday, December 18, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheastSelf-Storage

Fulton Bank Provides Construction Loan for 795-Unit Self-Storage Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Fulton Bank has provided a construction loan of an undisclosed amount for Phase I of Liberty Storage Center, a 795-unit  project in Jersey City. The six-story facility will be located at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive and will span 103,500 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Michael Klein and Jon Mikula of JLL placed the loan with Fulton Bank on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer Tulfra Real Estate. Liberty Storage Center will ultimately feature 260,000 net rentable square feet of product that will be developed in three phases. Public Storage will be the operator.

