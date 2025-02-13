Fulton-Coastcon Breaks Ground on 94,573 SF Elementary School in Portland, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — General contractor Fulton-Coastcon has broken ground on TM Clark Elementary School in Portland, located just outside of Corpus Christi. Designed by Pfluger Architects, which also recently opened a new office in downtown Corpus Christi, the school will span 94,573 square feet and will feature a media center, courtyard and collaboration areas, in addition to classrooms and administrative spaces. The school will be able to support about 650 students and is expected to be complete by fall 2026.