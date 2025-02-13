Thursday, February 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
TM-Clark-Elementary-School-Portland
Pictured is a rendering of the new TM Clark Elementary School building in Portland. The current building was originally constructed as a middle school.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Fulton-Coastcon Breaks Ground on 94,573 SF Elementary School in Portland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PORTLAND, TEXAS — General contractor Fulton-Coastcon has broken ground on TM Clark Elementary School in Portland, located just outside of Corpus Christi. Designed by Pfluger Architects, which also recently opened a new office in downtown Corpus Christi, the school will span 94,573 square feet and will feature a media center, courtyard and collaboration areas, in addition to classrooms and administrative spaces. The school will be able to support about 650 students and is expected to be complete by fall 2026.

You may also like

Avatar Financial Provides $4.3M Bridge Loan for IHG-Branded...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 31,393 SF Industrial Flex...

Edloe Health Network Opens 16,100 SF Medical Office...

California Polytechnic State University to Begin 4,200-Bed Residence...

Silagi Development Buys 3-Acre Industrial Development Site in...

Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Deliver 310-Unit Project...

Seagis Nears Completion of 166,725 SF Warehouse in...

SimonCRE Acquires 89,002 SF Retail Center in Washington,...

IPA Arranges $79M in Financing for Renovation of...