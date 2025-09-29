Monday, September 29, 2025
DevelopmentMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Fun City Adventure Park to Open 40,500 SF Entertainment Venue at Walpole Mall in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

WALPOLE, MASS. — Fun City Adventure Park will open a 40,500-square-foot entertainment venue south of Boston at Walpole Mall. Construction is underway on the venue, which will feature trampolines, inflatables, interactive games and party zones. Other tenants that have recently or will soon open at Walpole Mall include Burlington, The Milkshake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Duck Donuts and MANI-Q SALON. Regional owner-operator Wilder Cos. bought Walpole Mall in 2023 and has since implemented a range of capital improvements.

