Fun Town RV to Open Second Kansas City-Area Location in Buckner, Missouri

BUCKNER, MO. — Fun Town RV has secured its second Kansas City-area location at 29906 US 24 Highway in Buckner. The company is the official RV dealer of the Dallas Cowboys. Fun Town RV will occupy a 13,037-square-foot building comprising a 3,000-square-foot office and 10,037-square-foot warehouse. The lease marks the company’s 33rd location, joining properties in Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Bill Maas of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the seller of the Buckner property.