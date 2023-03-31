FunCity Adventure Park Buys Former Sports Authority Building in Wichita

WICHITA, KAN. — FunCity Adventure Park has purchased a 52,259-square-foot building formerly home to a Sports Authority store in North Wichita for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 6959 E. 21st St. FunCity, an indoor adventure park operator, maintains 18 locations and several sites under construction across the country. FunCity is actively seeking to acquire or lease vacant retail buildings. By this summer, the company expects to have 25 locations open and operating. Don Mace of KeyPoint Partners advised FunCity on the acquisition in Wichita.