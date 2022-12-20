REBusinessOnline

FunCity Adventure Park to Open 36,500 SF Venue in Millville, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

MILLVILLE, N.J. — FunCity Adventure Park, an entertainment concept that features trampolines, laser tag, ropes courses, bumper cars and arcades, will open a 36,500-square-foot venue in the Southern New Jersey community of Millville. The center will be located within Union Lake Crossing, which is anchored by grocer ShopRite, Target and Kohl’s. According to New Jersey Stage, FunCity is backfilling a space formerly occupied by Dick’s Sporting Goods and is targeting a mid-2023 opening. Massachusetts-based advisory firm KeyPoint Partners represented FunCity in its site selection and lease negotiations.

