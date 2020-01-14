Fundamental Advisors Sells 53-Story Continuing Care Retirement Community in Chicago

The Clare includes 338 units.

CHICAGO — Fundamental Advisors has sold The Clare, a 53-story, 338-unit continuing care retirement community in downtown Chicago, to LCS for an undisclosed price. Fundamental partnered with Senior Care Development and LCS to acquire the community out of bankruptcy in 2012. A renovation plan was implemented that expanded the health center and augmented programs and services for residents. Additionally, Life Care Services, the management arm of LCS, was brought in to operate the community. During the years since the acquisition, occupancy increased from 34 percent to 98 percent. Located at 55 E. Pearson St. within the Gold Coast neighborhood, The Clare was developed in 2008 and features 248 independent living units, 26 assisted living units, 14 memory care units and 50 skilled nursing beds. Allen McMurtry and David Kliewer of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.