FundRebel to Acquire Nine Hollywood Mixed-Use Development in Metro Miami for $67M

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — FundRebel LLC is under contract to acquire Nine Hollywood, a mixed-use property currently underway in Hollywood, for $67 million.

Situated on a 36,000-square-foot parcel, the development features 204 multifamily residential units, three levels of integrated parking and more than 7,000 square feet of retail space. Residences include apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, fitness center and business suites.

Construction on the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year. The seller was not disclosed.