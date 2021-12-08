Fundrise Acquires 163-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Houston

HOUSTON — Fundrise, an investment firm with roughly $1.7 billion in assets under management, has acquired Balcara at Balmoral, a 163-unit single-family rental (SFR) community in northeast Houston. Homes at Balcara at Balmoral feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as garages and backyards. Amenities include a clubhouse, leasing center and a children’s play area. Fundrise acquired the 20-acre community from Houston-based Balcara Group and Dallas-based Montgomery Street Partners for an undisclosed price.