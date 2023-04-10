Fundrise Acquires Industrial Building within Cubes at Glendale in Arizona for $82.6M

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Fundrise has purchased Building E at the Cubes at Glendale, a 570,080-square-foot, Class A industrial warehouse in Glendale, for $82.6 million. The asset is located along the 303 Corridor.

Upon completion, the Cubes at Glendale industrial park will feature 5.5 million square feet of Class A industrial space at the intersection of Reems Road and Northern Avenue.

The seller, CRG, has completed construction on Building A, a 1.2-million-square-foot industrial building leased to Williams Sonoma, and Building D, a 637,000-square-foot industrial building. LaSalle Investment Management and US Merchants, respectively, were the buyers.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Micki Strain, Kirk Kuller and Molly Hunt of the firm’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West team represented CRG in the latest sale transaction.