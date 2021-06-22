Fundrise Acquires Lake Shadow Apartments in Metro Orlando for $83M
MAITLAND, FLA. — Fundrise has acquired Lake Shadow Apartments, a 300-unit, Class A multifamily property in metro Orlando. Bainbridge Cos. sold the community to Fundrise for $83.1 million.
Located on a 16-acre site at 2200 Flagler Promenade Way in Maitland, the property will be renamed Luna at Lake Shadow. The 330,000-square-foot community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Regions Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to Fundrise, a Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment platform. Bainbridge Cos. LLC is a Wellington, Fla.-based owner, developer and manager of multifamily apartment communities in the Eastern United States and Texas.
