REBusinessOnline

Fundrise Acquires Lake Shadow Apartments in Metro Orlando for $83M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MAITLAND, FLA. — Fundrise has acquired Lake Shadow Apartments, a 300-unit, Class A multifamily property in metro Orlando. Bainbridge Cos. sold the community to Fundrise for $83.1 million.

Located on a 16-acre site at 2200 Flagler Promenade Way in Maitland, the property will be renamed Luna at Lake Shadow. The 330,000-square-foot community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Regions Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to Fundrise, a Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment platform. Bainbridge Cos. LLC is a Wellington, Fla.-based owner, developer and manager of multifamily apartment communities in the Eastern United States and Texas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews