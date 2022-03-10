Fundrise Purchases Industrial Facility in South Atlanta for $30.4M

ATLANTA — Fundrise has purchased Aerotropolis North, a more than 200,000-square-foot modern industrial and logistics facility on the south side of Atlanta, for $30.4 million. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette and Bo Osgood of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, Orange County, Calif.-based Bixby Land Co., in the transaction.

Built in 2020, Aerotropolis North is a single-tenant distribution facility fully leased to Kal Freight Inc., a provider of modern transportation services. The tenant uses the facility for some of its warehousing, distribution and administrative offices. The front-load building features 32-foot clear heights, 31 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 29 trailer parking stalls, LED lighting, ESFR fire protection and 115 auto parking spaces.

Located at 3435 Jonesboro Road SE on 16.2 acres, the property is situated less than one mile from Interstate 285 and 5.9 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.