Furman University Completes $27.6M Residence Hall in Greenville, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University has completed the development of Lakeview Hall, a new student housing community at the South Housing area of the university’s campus in Greenville. Amenities at the property, which totals 210 beds, include study spaces, common areas, a laundry facility, full kitchen and offices for the Center for Interpersonal Connections (CIC).

McMillan Pazdan Smith and Mackey Mitchell Architects served as architects for the development, with Harper General Contractors acting as the general contractor. Engineers included RMF Engineering, Professional Engineering Associates and ADC Engineering.

The new residence hall marks the first phase of a multi-phase project that will also include renovations to older residential buildings within the South Housing portion of the campus. Upon completion, South Housing will total 718 beds for first-year students.

