Fuse Workspace Opens 30,000 SF Coworking Space in Bee Cave, Texas

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — Fuse Workspace, a Texas-based provider of flexible office solutions, has opened a 30,000-square-foot coworking space at 14425 Falcon Head Blvd. in the western Austin suburb of Bee Cave. The space features 116 private offices, seven conference rooms, a podcast studio, two outdoor patios and a full-time concierge staff. With this opening, Fuse now operates three flexible workspaces in Texas totaling 92,000 square feet.