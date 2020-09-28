REBusinessOnline

Fuse Workspace Opens 30,000 SF Coworking Space in Bee Cave, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — Fuse Workspace, a Texas-based provider of flexible office solutions, has opened a 30,000-square-foot coworking space at 14425 Falcon Head Blvd. in the western Austin suburb of Bee Cave. The space features 116 private offices, seven conference rooms, a podcast studio, two outdoor patios and a full-time concierge staff. With this opening, Fuse now operates three flexible workspaces in Texas totaling 92,000 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  