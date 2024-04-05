Futura, Linkvest Capital Deliver 130,000 SF Self-Storage, Retail Facility in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Futura and Linkvest Capital have completed the construction of Nona Cove Self Storage, a 130,000-square-foot development featuring self-storage and retail space at 14800 Narcoossee Road in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando. The facility — which comprises 122,000 square feet of self-storage space and 8,000 square feet of retail space — is part of the first phase of Futura at Nona Cove, a 17-acre mixed-use project anchored by a new 260-unit apartment community.

Managed by Extra Space, Nona Cove Self Storage includes 1,046-square-foot bays with a gated drive-thru and is currently 57 percent leased.