Futura, Linkvest Receive $52.5M HUD Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Orlando’s Lake Nona

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Futura at Nona Cove will include a two-story clubroom, fitness center, dog spa and park, coworking space and a pool.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Joint venture partners Futura and Linkvest Capital have received a $52.5 million construction loan for the development of Futura at Nona Cove in Orlando. Berkadia originated the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 221(d)(4) loan on behalf of the developers. The community will be situated within Lake Nona, a master-planned community featuring, retail space, office space, multifamily units, single-family homes and hotels. Tavistock Group is the master developer of Lake Nona.

The 260-unit property will offer studio through three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 623 to 1,315 square feet. Communal amenities will include a two-story clubroom, fitness center, dog spa and park, coworking space and a pool. Construction at the 17-acre site has begun and the developers expect to deliver the community in the third quarter of 2022.