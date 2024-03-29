G Capital Markets Arranges $15.5M Recapitalization for Seniors Housing Project in Livermore, California

LIVERMORE, CALIF. — G Capital Markets (GCap), a capital advisory firm based in Carmel, has arranged a recapitalization for Bethany Home, a 59-bed assisted living community in Livermore on the eastern edge of the Bay Area.

Built in 2021 by a regional owner-operator, the property leased up in 2022 and has shown consistently strong performance for several years with cash flow margins well over 40 percent and occupancy of 90 percent, according to GCap.

The bridge-to-HUD loan was structured with a large equity-out component and sized to maximize the takeout refinancing while allowing the borrower to submit a HUD application in 2024 without the need to wait the typical two years of debt seasoning. GCap arranged the $15.5 million credit facility with a regional bank partner. The loan carries an interest rate SOFR spread in the low 300s and a below-market financing fee.

The borrower is an existing client of GCap, and this property will be part of a broader permanent portfolio refinancing that is scheduled to close in 2025.