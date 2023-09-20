Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Trellis-Chino-CA
Trellis Chino in Chino, Calif., offers all private rooms and care for short-term, high-acuity rehabilitation patients.
G Capital Markets Provides $9.6M HUD Refinancing for Trellis Chino Skilled Nursing Facility in California

by Amy Works

CHINO, CALIF. — G Capital Markets, a new advisory firm launched this summer by Grant Goodman, has arranged a $9.6 million HUD refinancing for Trellis Chino, a skilled nursing facility in Chino.

Built in 2018, the community comprises all private rooms and exclusively cares for short-term, high-acuity rehabilitation patients.

After leasing up during COVID, the building has performed strongly with near 100 percent occupancy, according to G Capital.

The borrower, Encore Capital Ventures, is a real estate investment and capital solutions firm with a portfolio of healthcare and other real estate holdings across California.

Proceeds of the loan were used to pay off construction loan debt and fund replacement reserves.

