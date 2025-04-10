G.H. Palmer Associates Receives $168M Refinancing for Park Sierra Apartments in Santa Clarita, California

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — G.H. Palmer Associates has received a $168 million loan to refinance Park Sierra, a 776-unit apartment building in Santa Clarita, approximately 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Walker & Dunlop’s California multifamily finance team, led by Trevor Fase, arranged the financing through Freddie Mac.

Originally developed by G.H. Palmer Associates in 1987, the garden-style community offers a mix of 97 one-bedroom and 679 two-bedroom apartments. About 40 percent of the units have been rehabilitated, with additional capital investment planned. Amenities include five pools and spas, a fitness center, picnic and play areas.