Park Sierra is a 776-unit apartment building.
G.H. Palmer Associates Receives $168M Refinancing for Park Sierra Apartments in Santa Clarita, California

by Amy Works

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — G.H. Palmer Associates has received a $168 million loan to refinance Park Sierra, a 776-unit apartment building in Santa Clarita, approximately 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Walker & Dunlop’s California multifamily finance team, led by Trevor Fase, arranged the financing through Freddie Mac. 

Originally developed by G.H. Palmer Associates in 1987, the garden-style community offers a mix of 97 one-bedroom and 679 two-bedroom apartments. About 40 percent of the units have been rehabilitated, with additional capital investment planned. Amenities include five pools and spas, a fitness center, picnic and play areas.

