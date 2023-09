EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary G.S. Wilcox has arranged a $10.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 34,877-square-foot retail property located in the Long Island community of East Farmingdale. The property consists of four buildings on a 6.9-acre site. David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the loan, which carried a 15-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.