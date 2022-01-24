G.S. Wilcox Arranges $103M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Building

Russo Development's apartment community in Union, New Jersey, is operated under the Vermella brand and totals 428 units.

UNION, N.J. — Locally based mortgage banking firm G.S. Wilcox & Co. has arranged a $103 million loan for the refinancing of a 428-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. Gretchen Wilcox and David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the debt through life insurance company Thrivent Financial on behalf of the borrower, Russo Development. The loan carried an 18.5-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and an interest rate of approximately 2.5 percent