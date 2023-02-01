REBusinessOnline

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $10M Permanent Loan for Affordable Housing Complex in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

UNION, N.J. — Locally based mortgage banking firm G.S. Wilcox has arranged a $10 million permanent loan for an 88-unit affordable housing complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The two-building complex is situated within the Vermella Union mixed-use development. Gretchen Wilcox and David Fryer of G.S. Wilcox arranged the seven-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Russo Development. The direct lender was not disclosed.





